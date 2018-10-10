There is a new revolution occurring in health today. That revolution is you.

Join New York Times bestselling author Deepak Chopra as he shares new insights from his latest work The Healing Self and explores some of the most important and baffling questions

Are we in the midst of a major paradigm shift in science?

How does our understanding of consciousness as pure potentiality enhance our capacity for intuition, creativity, conscious choice making, healing, and the awakening of dormant potentials such as non local communication and non local sensory experience?

How does our understanding of consciousness also enhance our capacity for total wellbeing (physical, emotional, spiritual, social, community, financial and ecological)?

Chopra will address these questions as well as practical ways to experience higher consciousness, transformation and healing.

Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation and co-founder of The Chopra Center for Wellbeing, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Clinical Professor at UCSD Medical School, Researcher, Neurology and Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. The World Post and The Huffington Post global internet survey ranked Chopra #17 influential thinker in the world and #1 in Medicine. Chopra is the author of more than 85 books translated into over 43 languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers.